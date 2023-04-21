CLYDE, OHIO - AUGUST 06: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to workers at a Whirlpool manufacturing facility on August 06, 2020 in Clyde, Ohio. Whirlpool is the last remaining major appliance company headquartered in the United States. With more than 3,000 employees, the Clyde facility is one of the world's largest home washing machine plants, producing more than 20,000 machines a day. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
'Here's the plan': See Trump operatives' texts about breached data
Inside Politics
Two men hired by former President Donald Trump's legal team discussed over text message what to do with data obtained from a breached voting machine in a rural county in Georgia in mid-January 2021. CNN's Sara Murray and Zachary Cohen sit down with "Inside Politics" to discuss.
03:28
