Watch GOP and Democrat congressmen go head-to-head on the use of guns following string of shootings
Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) and Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) join CNN's Pamela Brown to debate gun control following a string of recent shootings.
03:10 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
CNN Supreme Court analyst on the Court's decision to extend access to abortion drug
CNN anchor asks Dominion lawyer: Was Fox lawsuit about money or truth?
CNN anchor worked at Fox for 16 years. Hear why she thinks Fox got out of Dominion lawsuit easy
'What changed, Mr. President?': McCarthy slams Biden in handling of US debt
GOP lawmakers are claiming record-breaking crime in Manhattan. Here's why they're wrong
'My stomach is hurting from laughing': Hear panelist's reaction to DeSantis' threat for Disney
DeSantis floats building state prison near Disney
Pro-DeSantis group launches ad attacking Donald Trump. Hear Al Franken's reaction
Reporter explains why Kennedy family won't support RFK's son against Biden
Tapper asks Republican governor if Trump is unelectable in 2024. Hear his answer
Hear what Sen. Graham thinks about Rep. Taylor Greene's defense of alleged leaker
Sen. Scott struggles to explain stance on abortion ban
Democratic lawmaker defends colleague amid growing calls for her resignation
See how Donald Trump reacted to Pence being booed at NRA convention
'Don't fall for the okey-doke': Harris issues warning about GOP in heated speech
