CNN Supreme Court analyst on the Court's decision to extend access to abortion drug
CNN Senior Supreme Court analyst Joan Biskupic explains what the Supreme Court could be doing after Justice Samuel Alito temporarily extend a hold on a lower court ruling that would have imposed restrictions on access to the abortion drug mifepristone.
01:53 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
CNN Supreme Court analyst on the Court's decision to extend access to abortion drug
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
'What changed, Mr. President?': McCarthy slams Biden in handling of US debt
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP lawmakers are claiming record-breaking crime in Manhattan. Here's why they're wrong
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
'My stomach is hurting from laughing': Hear panelist's reaction to DeSantis' threat for Disney
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
DeSantis floats building state prison near Disney
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Pro-DeSantis group launches ad attacking Donald Trump. Hear Al Franken's reaction
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter explains why Kennedy family won't support RFK's son against Biden
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper asks Republican governor if Trump is unelectable in 2024. Hear his answer
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Sen. Graham thinks about Rep. Taylor Greene's defense of alleged leaker
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Sen. Scott struggles to explain stance on abortion ban
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Democratic lawmaker defends colleague amid growing calls for her resignation
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how Donald Trump reacted to Pence being booed at NRA convention
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Don't fall for the okey-doke': Harris issues warning about GOP in heated speech
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Brilliant' and 'disgusting': New Trump ad pokes fun at DeSantis' alleged eating habit
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Judge plans to appoint Special Master to Dominion, Fox News case. This is why
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN's KFile finds bizarre comments made by new Michigan GOP chair
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN