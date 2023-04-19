A Ukrainian victim of Russia's war with Ukraine delivers her testimony during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Ukrainian woman: Russian soldiers 'forced me to dig my own grave'
Erin Burnett Out Front
A 57-year-old Ukrainian woman from Kherson testified to US lawmakers that Russian forces beat her, threatened to rape her and forced her to dig her own grave.
00:53 - Source: CNN
