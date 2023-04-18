'Difficult to say with a straight face': Tapper reacts to Fox News' statement on settlement
A settlement has been reached in Dominion Voting Systems' defamation case against Fox News, the judge for the case announced. The network will pay more than $787 million to Dominion, a lawyer for the company said.
