DeSantis floats building state prison near Disney
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that the Republican-controlled state legislature will take steps to "formally nullify" Disney's attempts to thwart a state takeover of its special governing powers. CNN's Steve Contorno has the details.
Source: CNN
DeSantis floats building state prison near Disney
franken trump desantis split vpx
Pro-DeSantis group launches ad attacking Donald Trump. Hear Al Franken's reaction
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the NH Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., March 3, 2023. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Reporter explains why Kennedy family won't support RFK's son against Biden
SOTU brian kemp jake tapper split
Tapper asks Republican governor if Trump is unelectable in 2024. Hear his answer
Tucker Carlson Lindsey Graham Marjorie Taylor Greene Split
Hear what Sen. Graham thinks about Rep. Taylor Greene's defense of alleged leaker
Ranking member Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing titled Recent Bank Failures and the Federal Regulatory Response, in Dirksen Building on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Sen. Scott struggles to explain stance on abortion ban
kirsten gillibrand sotu iso 4 16 23
Democratic lawmaker defends colleague amid growing calls for her resignation
trump pence split 111122 vpx
See how Donald Trump reacted to Pence being booed at NRA convention
harris speech 04142023 abortion vpx
'Don't fall for the okey-doke': Harris issues warning about GOP in heated speech
desantis 041423 vpx
'Brilliant' and 'disgusting': New Trump ad pokes fun at DeSantis' alleged eating habit
Judge Eric Davis
Judge plans to appoint Special Master to Dominion, Fox News case. This is why
In this April 2022 photo, Kristina Karamo, who is running for Michigan Republican party's nomination for secretary of state, speaks at a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump near Washington, Michigan.
CNN's KFile finds bizarre comments made by new Michigan GOP chair
At left, Rep. Jim Jordan speaks during an on-camera interview near the House Chambers during a series of votes in the Capitol Building on January 9 in Washington, DC. At right, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks during a press conference on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
Why the Manhattan DA is suing this GOP congressman
Rep. Johnson Lemon split
'I hear racist statements all the time': Lawmaker on Tennessee State House
screengrab pentagon leak
CNN reviewed 53 leaked documents from Pentagon. See what was found
