DeSantis floats building state prison near Disney
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that the Republican-controlled state legislature will take steps to "formally nullify" Disney's attempts to thwart a state takeover of its special governing powers. CNN's Steve Contorno has the details.
Source: CNN
