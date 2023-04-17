GOP lawmakers are claiming record-breaking crime in Manhattan. Here's why they're wrong
House Republicans are seeking to make the case that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is more focused on going after Trump for political reasons than addressing crime in New York City, a claim Bragg vehemently denies. CNN's Daniel Dale takes a closer look at claims of record-breaking crime in Manhattan.
03:11 - Source: CNN
