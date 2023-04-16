'It's creepy': Former GOP Rep reacts to anti-DeSantis pudding ad
On CNN's State of the Union, Jake Tapper speaks to Florida Democratic Congressman Jared Moskowitz, former Utah Republican Congresswoman Mia Love, CNN Political Commentator Ashley Allison and CNN Political Commentator David Urban about the escalating attacks from Former President Donald Trump on Republican Governor Ron DeSantis and the recent NRA convention following a string of mass shootings in the US.
09:10 - Source: CNN
