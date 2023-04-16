Tapper asks Gillibrand if Feinstein should resign. Hear her response
CNN anchor Jake Tapper asks Senator Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY) if her colleague Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) should resign in light of her extended absence after contracting shingles.
01:20 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Tapper asks Gillibrand if Feinstein should resign. Hear her response
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how Donald Trump reacted to Pence being booed at NRA convention
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Don't fall for the okey-doke': Harris issues warning about GOP in heated speech
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Brilliant' and 'disgusting': New Trump ad pokes fun at DeSantis' alleged eating habit
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Judge plans to appoint Special Master to Dominion, Fox News case. This is why
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN's KFile finds bizarre comments made by new Michigan GOP chair
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why the Manhattan DA is suing this GOP congressman
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I hear racist statements all the time': Lawmaker on Tennessee State House
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reviewed 53 leaked documents from Pentagon. See what was found
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
US bust of North Korea and their efforts to steal millions in cryptocurrency
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Expelled lawmaker asked if he would change behavior if he's reappointed
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-intelligence chief says Pentagon doc leak isn't as serious as Snowden leaks
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
This is why so many US presidents love to visit Ireland
05:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear ousted lawmaker speak after being reappointed to Tennessee House
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Clarence Thomas defends lavish vacations. Hear AOC's response
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bill Barr: I think Trump was jerking the government around
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN