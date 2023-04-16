SOTU brian kemp jake tapper split
Tapper to Kemp: Do you think Trump is unelectable?
State of the Union
Republican Governor Brian Kemp joins CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union," to discuss the future of the republican party, and how it's important to not dwell on the past, but to focus on the future.
03:14 - Source: CNN
