CNN intelligence analyst on the meticulous steps taken to apprehend accused Pentagon leaker
CNN chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst John Miller explains how officials were able to identify and arrest Pentagon classified documents leak suspect Jack Teixeira.
01:19 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
CNN intelligence analyst on the meticulous steps taken to apprehend accused Pentagon leaker
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Judge plans to appoint Special Master to Dominion, Fox News case. This is why
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN's KFile finds bizarre comments made by new Michigan GOP chair
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why the Manhattan DA is suing this GOP congressman
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I hear racist statements all the time': Lawmaker on Tennessee State House
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reviewed 53 leaked documents from Pentagon. See what was found
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
US bust of North Korea and their efforts to steal millions in cryptocurrency
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Expelled lawmaker asked if he would change behavior if he's reappointed
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-intelligence chief says Pentagon doc leak isn't as serious as Snowden leaks
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
This is why so many US presidents love to visit Ireland
05:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear ousted lawmaker speak after being reappointed to Tennessee House
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Clarence Thomas defends lavish vacations. Hear AOC's response
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bill Barr: I think Trump was jerking the government around
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Polls show why banning abortion pills could be a bad move for Republicans
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter that investigated judge who issued abortion ruling reveals what she found
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Trump supporters' surprising advice to Trump
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN