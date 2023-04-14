Michael Cohen Donald Trump SPLIT
Hear what Michael Cohen thinks about Trump's lawsuit against him
Former President Donald Trump is suing Michael Cohen for $500 million in damages for allegedly breaching his contract as Trump's former personal attorney. CNN's Kaitlan Collins talks to Cohen about the lawsuit.
02:28 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Michael Cohen Donald Trump SPLIT
Hear what Michael Cohen thinks about Trump's lawsuit against him
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Judge Eric Davis
Judge plans to appoint Special Master to Dominion, Fox News case. This is why
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this April 2022 photo, Kristina Karamo, who is running for Michigan Republican party's nomination for secretary of state, speaks at a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump near Washington, Michigan.
CNN's KFile finds bizarre comments made by new Michigan GOP chair
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
At left, Rep. Jim Jordan speaks during an on-camera interview near the House Chambers during a series of votes in the Capitol Building on January 9 in Washington, DC. At right, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks during a press conference on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
Why the Manhattan DA is suing this GOP congressman
02:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rep. Johnson Lemon split
'I hear racist statements all the time': Lawmaker on Tennessee State House
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab pentagon leak
CNN reviewed 53 leaked documents from Pentagon. See what was found
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kim jong un
US bust of North Korea and their efforts to steal millions in cryptocurrency
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Justin Pearson AC360 intv vpx
Expelled lawmaker asked if he would change behavior if he's reappointed
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
James Clapper TSR vpx
Ex-intelligence chief says Pentagon doc leak isn't as serious as Snowden leaks
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SPLIT irish us presidents
This is why so many US presidents love to visit Ireland
05:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Justin Jones sits with supporters during a Metro Council meeting in Nashville on Monday, April 10, 2023.
Hear ousted lawmaker speak after being reappointed to Tennessee House
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
clarence thomas aoc split
Clarence Thomas defends lavish vacations. Hear AOC's response
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Trump Barr SPLIT 1201
Bill Barr: I think Trump was jerking the government around
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk at his nomination hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on December 13, 2017.
Polls show why banning abortion pills could be a bad move for Republicans
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk at his nomination hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on December 13, 2017.
Reporter that investigated judge who issued abortion ruling reveals what she found
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump voter focus group
Hear Trump supporters' surprising advice to Trump
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN