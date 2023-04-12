Latest Videos 17 videos
Gov. Beshear shares emotional memories of his friend killed in Louisville shooting
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Americans kidnapped by Mexican cartel reveal horrifying details
06:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bodycam footage shows police's quick response to bank gunman
04:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I hear racist statements all the time': Lawmaker on Tennessee State House
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
See SWAT team raid Louisville gunman's home
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reviewed 53 leaked documents from Pentagon. See what was found
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear ousted lawmaker speak after being reappointed to Tennessee House
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-intelligence chief says Pentagon doc leak isn't as serious as Snowden leaks
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dalai Lama apologizes for video of him kissing boy
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Get an inside look at restoration efforts for Notre Dame four years on
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
See aftermath of Israel's strikes in Lebanon
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Clarence Thomas defends lavish vacations. Hear AOC's response
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
13-year-old causes fatal crash after police chase in stolen car
01:24
Now playing- Source: KCRA
Polls show why banning abortion pills could be a bad move for Republicans
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Trump supporters' surprising advice to Trump
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bill Barr: I think Trump was jerking the government around
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter that investigated judge who issued abortion ruling reveals what she found
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN