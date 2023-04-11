'I hear racist statements all the time': Lawmaker on Tennessee State House
Tennessee Rep. Gloria Johnson joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss the recent expulsion of Democrat lawmakers Justin Jones and Justin Pearson. Jones was reinstated into the Tennessee House of Representatives.
02:50 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
'I hear racist statements all the time': Lawmaker on Tennessee State House
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
US bust of North Korea and their efforts to steal millions in cryptocurrency
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Expelled lawmaker asked if he would change behavior if he's reappointed
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-intelligence chief says Pentagon doc leak isn't as serious as Snowden leaks
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
This is why so many US presidents love to visit Ireland
05:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear ousted lawmaker speak after being reappointed to Tennessee House
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Clarence Thomas defends lavish vacations. Hear AOC's response
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bill Barr: I think Trump was jerking the government around
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Polls show why banning abortion pills could be a bad move for Republicans
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter that investigated judge who issued abortion ruling reveals what she found
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Trump supporters' surprising advice to Trump
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Kamala Harris' fiery speech after Tennessee lawmakers ousted
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reacts to Texas judge's abortion pill ruling
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Judge overseeing Trump case has donated to Biden campaign. Here's what it could mean
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Tennessee House Democrat's reaction after GOP fails to expel her
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment after Rep. Justin Jones was expelled
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN