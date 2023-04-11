kim jong un
US bust of North Korea and their efforts to steal millions in cryptocurrency
Erin Burnett Out Front
CNN's Alex Marquardt reports on the US bust of North Korean efforts to steal millions in cryptocurrency that could be used to fund its nuclear program.
