In this April 2022 photo, Kristina Karamo, who is running for Michigan Republican party's nomination for secretary of state, speaks at a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump near Washington, Michigan.
CNN's KFile finds bizarre comments made by new Michigan GOP chair
Erin Burnett Out Front
CNN's Andrew Kaczynski lays out the conspiracy theories shared by Michigan's new Republican chair, Kristina Karamo.
03:41 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
At left, Rep. Jim Jordan speaks during an on-camera interview near the House Chambers during a series of votes in the Capitol Building on January 9 in Washington, DC. At right, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks during a press conference on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
Why the Manhattan DA is suing this GOP congressman
02:24
- Source: CNN
Rep. Johnson Lemon split
'I hear racist statements all the time': Lawmaker on Tennessee State House
02:50
- Source: CNN
screengrab pentagon leak
CNN reviewed 53 leaked documents from Pentagon. See what was found
02:58
- Source: CNN
kim jong un
US bust of North Korea and their efforts to steal millions in cryptocurrency
03:08
- Source: CNN
Justin Pearson AC360 intv vpx
Expelled lawmaker asked if he would change behavior if he's reappointed
01:12
- Source: CNN
James Clapper TSR vpx
Ex-intelligence chief says Pentagon doc leak isn't as serious as Snowden leaks
02:22
- Source: CNN
SPLIT irish us presidents
This is why so many US presidents love to visit Ireland
05:00
- Source: CNN
Justin Jones sits with supporters during a Metro Council meeting in Nashville on Monday, April 10, 2023.
Hear ousted lawmaker speak after being reappointed to Tennessee House
01:39
- Source: CNN
clarence thomas aoc split
Clarence Thomas defends lavish vacations. Hear AOC's response
02:47
- Source: CNN
Trump Barr SPLIT 1201
Bill Barr: I think Trump was jerking the government around
01:50
- Source: CNN
Former US President Donald Trump attends an event at the Mar-a-Lago Club April 4, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Polls show why banning abortion pills could be a bad move for Republicans
02:17
- Source: CNN
Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk at his nomination hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on December 13, 2017.
Reporter that investigated judge who issued abortion ruling reveals what she found
01:41
- Source: CNN
trump voter focus group
Hear Trump supporters' surprising advice to Trump
00:48
- Source: CNN
Kamala Harris Fisk University
Watch Kamala Harris' fiery speech after Tennessee lawmakers ousted
01:02
- Source: CNN