At left, Rep. Jim Jordan speaks during an on-camera interview near the House Chambers during a series of votes in the Capitol Building on January 9 in Washington, DC. At right, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks during a press conference on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
Why the Manhattan DA is suing this GOP congressman
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is suing House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan over what the lawsuit describes as a "transparent campaign to intimidate and attack" his office's case against former President Donald Trump. CNN's Manu Raju and CNN's Laura Coates, a former federal prosecutor, weigh in.
