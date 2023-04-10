James Clapper TSR vpx
Ex-intelligence chief says Pentagon doc leak isn't as serious as Snowden leaks
Situation Room
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper compares a recent leak of classified Pentagon documents that includes details on how the US spies on allies and foes, to Edward Snowden's release of classified information in 2013.
02:22 - Source: CNN
