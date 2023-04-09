A day in the life of Ukraine's ambassador to the US
CNN's Dana Bash talks with Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, about her life and work amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
05:42 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
A day in the life of Ukraine's ambassador to the US
05:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Kamala Harris' fiery speech after Tennessee lawmakers ousted
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reacts to Texas judge's abortion pill ruling
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Judge overseeing Trump case has donated to Biden campaign. Here's what it could mean
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Tennessee House Democrat's reaction after GOP fails to expel her
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment after Rep. Justin Jones was expelled
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Justice Clarence Thomas accepted several luxury trips from GOP donor
03:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear lawmaker's message to the former colleagues that expelled him
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: Why the GOP attack on Democratic lawmakers in Tennessee is so troubling
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Security officials testified: Trump wanted to seize voting machines
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Trump supporters react to him facing 34 felony counts
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
How true was Trump's speech at Mar-a-Lago last night?
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Haberman reveals why Trump attacked judge and his family in speech
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Here's why Michael Cohen says he should be believed over Trump
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Utterly reprehensible': Honig on Trump's attacks on judge and district attorney in speech
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Haberman says Trump's day went 'as well as it could have gone'
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN