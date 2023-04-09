Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk at his nomination hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on December 13, 2017.
Reporter that investigated judge who issued abortion ruling reveals what she found
Inside Politics
Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who was appointed by former President Trump, issued a ruling that could restrict the usage of the abortion-inducing drug mifepristone. Washington Post reporter Caroline Kitchener discusses her reporting on Kacsmaryk and why he's so passionate about the issue of abortion.
01:41 - Source: CNN
