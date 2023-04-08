aoc ac360 04/07/23
Why AOC believes Biden admin should 'ignore' Texas judge's abortion pill ruling
Anderson Cooper 360
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) explains to CNN's Anderson Cooper why she believes the Biden administration should "ignore" a ruling from a federal judge in Texas that halted the approval of abortion pill mifepristone.
02:31
