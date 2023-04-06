Hear Trump supporters react to him facing 34 felony counts
CNN's Gary Tuchman visits Texarkana, Arkansas, to see what supporters of former President Donald Trump think about him facing 34 felony criminal charges of falsifying business records.
03:02 - Source: CNN
The indictment of Donald Trump 14 videos
03:02
