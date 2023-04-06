justin jones expelled tennessee
See the moment after Rep. Justin Jones was expelled
The Lead
The Tennessee House of Representatives has voted to expel Rep. Justin Jones a week after he joined two other Democrats in a protest on the House floor as demonstrators at the Capitol called for gun reform following a mass shooting at a Nashville school.
02:40 - Source: CNN
