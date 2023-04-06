Judge overseeing Trump case has donated to Biden campaign. Here's what it could mean
Political contributions made by Judge Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's criminal case in New York, to Democrats including Joe Biden have raised questions about potential bias. CNN's Kara Scannell reports.
02:23 - Source: CNN
