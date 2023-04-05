Security officials testified: Trump wanted to seize voting machines
Chad Wolf, the former acting Homeland Security secretary, and his former deputy Ken Cuccinelli testified to a federal grand jury earlier this year that they repeatedly told former President Donald Trump and his allies that the government didn't have the authority to seize voting machines after the 2020 election. CNN national security reporter Zachary Cohen joins an Inside Politics panel to discuss.
03:01 - Source: CNN
