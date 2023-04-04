Jill Biden's suggestion for White House invitation sparks controversy
CNN's MJ Lee reports on first lady Jill Biden's recent remarks suggesting President Biden should invite both NCAA women's basketball champions, LSU, and their losing opponents, Iowa, to the White House.
01:32 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Jill Biden's suggestion for White House invitation sparks controversy
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Squirrel drives people nuts with its bell ringing
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump posts video from his motorcade while en route to New York for his arraignment
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Lucky fire-breathing dragon': UConn's head coach admits to wearing this during games
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Blockbuster filmmaker says one of his movies came from a single image in his dream
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN speaks with Artemis II crew
03:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch 'Weekend Update' co-host get pranked
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
'He's very protective of the rock': Eagle thinks rock is an egg
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I wish you well': Gwyneth Paltrow's parting words at trial go viral
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
5-year-old makes over $3,000 purchase on her mom's Amazon account
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why tourists flock from around the world to watch these famous ducks
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Firefighting in Australia relies on this surprising group of people
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Unbelievable': CNN reporter reacts to record snowfall in California
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
A snowboarder got buried upside down in snow. See skier's quick reaction.
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Actor brings special treat for Fallon to taste on 'Tonight Show'
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Catcher falls for 'the oldest trick in the book'
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN