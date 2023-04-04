CNN legal analyst breaks down first released image of Trump in court
CNN legal analyst Karen Friedman Agnifilo describes the prosecution team inside the courtroom where former President Trump is being arraigned.
02:14 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
CNN legal analyst breaks down first released image of Trump in court
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump posts video from his motorcade while en route to New York for his arraignment
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Trump arrive in New York for his arraignment
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear NYC mayor's message for Marjorie Taylor Greene ahead of Trump arraignment
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watergate whistleblower says this Trump move would be a 'terrible idea'
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP presidential candidate says Trump investigations 'should give Americans pause'
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bash presses Trump attorney on whether he believes Manhattan judge is biased
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Motorcades, fingerprints, mug shots: The choreographed security behind Trump's arraignment
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Stormy Daniels' first comments since Trump indictment
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ivanka Trump breaks silence on her dad's indictment
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: No one should care about GOP outrage over Trump indictment
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Stormy Daniels' attorney describe her reaction to Trump indictment
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Here's how Trump reacted to his indictment, lawyer says
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Michael Cohen describes how he thinks Trump is handling the indictment
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
'An outrage': Pence reacts to Trump indictment
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
'They are in something of shock': Haberman on how Trump advisers are reacting
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN