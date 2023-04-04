daniel dale trump split
CNN fact-checks Trump's Mar-a-Lago speech following arraignment
CNN's Daniel Dale fact-checks multiple claims made in a speech by former President Donald Trump after pleading not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a Manhattan court Tuesday.
03:28 - Source: CNN
