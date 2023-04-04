CNN analyst on example of when Bragg won case with unlikely odds
Following Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's use of a complicated combination of laws to indict former President Donald Trump, CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller explains a past example where Bragg got creative with charges and won.
