Dean Trump split vpx
Watergate whistleblower says this Trump move would be a 'terrible idea'
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean reacts to news that former President Donald Trump will deliver remarks at his Mar-a-Lago resort following his expected arraignment in Manhattan, according to a news release from his campaign.
01:49 - Source: CNN
01:49
FILE - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson responding during an interview with the Associated Press, Dec. 13, 2022 in Washington. The presidential campaign landscape in Iowa is markedly different this year compared to four years ago. So far, only Hutchinson has visited in 2023, and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is making plans to stop by in the next few weeks. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
GOP presidential candidate says Trump investigations 'should give Americans pause'
01:25
joe tacopina juan merchan SPLIT
Bash presses Trump attorney on whether he believes Manhattan judge is biased
01:32
Trump arraignment security vpx
Motorcades, fingerprints, mug shots: The choreographed security behind Trump's arraignment
02:31
Stormy Daniels (Stephanie Clifford) exits the United States District Court Southern District of New York for a hearing related to Michael Cohen, President Trump's longtime personal attorney and confidante, April 16, 2018 in New York City.
Hear Stormy Daniels' first comments since Trump indictment
02:50
President Donald Trump speaks as his daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump looks on during a news briefing on the latest development of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. at the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House March 20, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Ivanka Trump breaks silence on her dad's indictment
01:07
SE Cupp/indictment
SE Cupp: No one should care about GOP outrage over Trump indictment
02:02
stormy daniels donald trump
Hear Stormy Daniels' attorney describe her reaction to Trump indictment
00:52
Lawyer for Meek Mill, Joe Tacopina and civil rights activist Al Sharpton hold a press conference after they visited Meek Mill at Chester State Correctional Institution on November 27, 2017 in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Here's how Trump reacted to his indictment, lawyer says
02:33
Michael Cohen
Michael Cohen describes how he thinks Trump is handling the indictment
01:27
Former Vice President Mike Pence is interviewed by CNN's Wolf Bitzer on Thursday, March 30.
'An outrage': Pence reacts to Trump indictment
03:41
Haberman Trump split vpx
'They are in something of shock': Haberman on how Trump advisers are reacting
01:53
President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with members of the National Association of Police Organizations Leadership in the Cabinet Room of the White House July 31, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Manhattan grand jury votes to indict Donald Trump
01:55
Donald Trump Ron DeSantis SPLIT
'Could not possibly be true': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump's DeSantis claim
03:03
mike pence
Hear Pence's reaction to being ruled to testify about Jan. 6
01:07
Ken Buck split
Lawmaker challenged Biden to take away his AR-15 in 2020. See his response when CNN rolled the tape
02:50
pence trump split 0510
'Extraordinary moment in American history': Laura Coates on Pence being ordered to testify
01:19
