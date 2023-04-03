Watch Trump arrive in New York for his arraignment
Former President Donald Trump arrives in New York City a day before he is expected to turn himself in to law enforcement and face more than 30 criminal charges in a Manhattan court following last week's historic grand jury indictment. CNN's Dana Bash and Sara Murray break down the moment.
01:18 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Watch Trump arrive in New York for his arraignment
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watergate whistleblower says this Trump move would be a 'terrible idea'
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP presidential candidate says Trump investigations 'should give Americans pause'
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bash presses Trump attorney on whether he believes Manhattan judge is biased
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Motorcades, fingerprints, mug shots: The choreographed security behind Trump's arraignment
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Stormy Daniels' first comments since Trump indictment
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ivanka Trump breaks silence on her dad's indictment
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: No one should care about GOP outrage over Trump indictment
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Stormy Daniels' attorney describe her reaction to Trump indictment
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Here's how Trump reacted to his indictment, lawyer says
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Michael Cohen describes how he thinks Trump is handling the indictment
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
'An outrage': Pence reacts to Trump indictment
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
'They are in something of shock': Haberman on how Trump advisers are reacting
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Manhattan grand jury votes to indict Donald Trump
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Could not possibly be true': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump's DeSantis claim
03:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Pence's reaction to being ruled to testify about Jan. 6
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN