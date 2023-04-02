GOP presidential candidate says Trump investigations 'should give Americans pause'
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that he's running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, launching a challenge to former President Donald Trump, who remains the front-runner despite his looming criminal indictment.
