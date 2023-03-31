Motorcades, fingerprints, mug shots: The choreographed security behind Trump's arraignment
Former President Donald Trump is expected to appear in Manhattan criminal court for his arraignment as he faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud in an indictment by a New York grand jury.
