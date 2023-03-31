Trevor Reed: Russia wrongfully detaining Americans 'equivalent to taking a hostage'
Trevor Reed, an American citizen freed in 2022 after two years of imprisonment in Russia, said he'd like to see the Biden administration take "definite action" in freeing Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was recently detained by Russian authorities. CNN This Morning anchor Kaitlan Collins spoke to Reed about his experience in Russian detention and what treatment Gershkovich may face.
