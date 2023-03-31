GOP reaction to Trump indictment
GOP lawmaker hands out 'indict this!' ham sandwiches on Capitol Hill
The Lead
Republican lawmakers express their views on the indictment of former President Donald Trump. CNN's Maju Raju reports from Capitol Hill.
02:38 - Source: CNN
