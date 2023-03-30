Haberman Trump split vpx
'They are in something of shock': Haberman on how Trump advisers are reacting
A grand jury in Manhattan has voted to indict Donald Trump, according to three sources familiar with the matter -- the first time in American history that a current or former president will face criminal charges. CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman explains how Trump's advisers are reacting.
01:53 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Haberman Trump split vpx
'They are in something of shock': Haberman on how Trump advisers are reacting
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Ron DeSantis SPLIT
'Could not possibly be true': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump's DeSantis claim
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mike pence
Hear Pence's reaction to being ruled to testify about Jan. 6
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ken Buck split
Lawmaker challenged Biden to take away his AR-15 in 2020. See his response when CNN rolled the tape
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pence trump split 0510
'Extraordinary moment in American history': Laura Coates on Pence being ordered to testify
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Joe Biden 1987 cspan
Joe Biden in 1987: 'Change' retirement age for Social Security
03:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A view shows houses in the Fifth Ward in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Inside the first US city to award reparations to Black residents
03:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Ex-Trump official reacts to his Waco rally remarks: Intent was 'extremely clear'
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump waco rally
Jan. 6 committee member says Trump's latest comments could get someone killed
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Daniel Dale Split
Fact checker listened to Trump's rally. Hear what Trump got wrong
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
James Comer tapper split
Tapper presses GOP lawmaker on letter he sent about possible Trump indictment
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump waco rally
Trump bashes DOJ at Waco rally
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tucker carlson jon stewart SPLIT
Jon Stewart responds to Tucker Carlson 'borrowing from his playbook'
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sen mark warner SOTU ISO 032623
What FBI told Sen. Warner about threats related to possible Trump indictment
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jon stewart gps iso 3 26 23
Why Jon Stewart says he doesn't care if Trump goes to jail
03:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ro Khanna 03 26 2023
Khanna explains why he won't run for Senate
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 06: Elections official Paula Volpiansky (C) tears apart "I VOTED" stickers at the Madison Central Public Library on the last day of early voting on November 06, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A record number of votes for a midterm election are expected to be cast across the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Inside "the most important election" of 2023
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN