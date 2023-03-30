Hear Jordan Klepper speak to Donald Trump supporters at rally
'The Daily Show' contributor Jordan Klepper joins a panel on CNN Primetime to discuss former president Donald Trump and Klepper's interactions with Trump fans at rallies.
03:09 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Hear Jordan Klepper speak to Donald Trump supporters at rally
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Lawmaker challenged Biden to take away his AR-15 in 2020. See his response when CNN rolled the tape
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Extraordinary moment in American history': Laura Coates on Pence being ordered to testify
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Joe Biden in 1987: 'Change' retirement age for Social Security
03:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Inside the first US city to award reparations to Black residents
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-Trump official reacts to his Waco rally remarks: Intent was 'extremely clear'
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jan. 6 committee member says Trump's latest comments could get someone killed
04:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fact checker listened to Trump's rally. Hear what Trump got wrong
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper presses GOP lawmaker on letter he sent about possible Trump indictment
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump bashes DOJ at Waco rally
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jon Stewart responds to Tucker Carlson 'borrowing from his playbook'
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
What FBI told Sen. Warner about threats related to possible Trump indictment
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Jon Stewart says he doesn't care if Trump goes to jail
03:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Khanna explains why he won't run for Senate
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Inside "the most important election" of 2023
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Honig: This is why Trump would not win appeal on executive privilege case
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Rand Paul refuses to answer reporters when asked about his Trump investigation tweet
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN