See heated gun control discussion between lawmakers in the halls of Congress
Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Thomas Massie (R-WV) had a tense exchange over gun control legislation following the deadly school shooting in Nashville.
01:19 - Source: CNN
Nashville school shooting 5 videos
See heated gun control discussion between lawmakers in the halls of Congress
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows police escorting children from Nashville school
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Angry shooting survivor who is visiting Nashville jumps in at news conference
00:54
Now playing- Source: WSMV
The surprising history of gun laws in America
11:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Everyone just kind of moves on': Mass shooting survivors reflect on life after public outrage
04:01
Now playing- Source: CNN