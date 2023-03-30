President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with members of the National Association of Police Organizations Leadership in the Cabinet Room of the White House July 31, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Manhattan grand jury votes to indict Donald Trump
A grand jury in Manhattan has voted to indict former President Donald Trump, the first time in American history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
