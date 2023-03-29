mike pence
Hear Pence's reaction to being ruled to testify about Jan. 6
Situation Room
Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke to reporters in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, following a judge's ruling that Pence must testify about conversations with Donald Trump leading up to January 6, 2021.
01:07 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
mike pence
Hear Pence's reaction to being ruled to testify about Jan. 6
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ken Buck split
Lawmaker challenged Biden to take away his AR-15 in 2020. See his response when CNN rolled the tape
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pence trump split 0510
'Extraordinary moment in American history': Laura Coates on Pence being ordered to testify
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Joe Biden 1987 cspan
Joe Biden in 1987: 'Change' retirement age for Social Security
03:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A view shows houses in the Fifth Ward in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Inside the first US city to award reparations to Black residents
03:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Ex-Trump official reacts to his Waco rally remarks: Intent was 'extremely clear'
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump waco rally
Jan. 6 committee member says Trump's latest comments could get someone killed
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Daniel Dale Split
Fact checker listened to Trump's rally. Hear what Trump got wrong
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
James Comer tapper split
Tapper presses GOP lawmaker on letter he sent about possible Trump indictment
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump waco rally
Trump bashes DOJ at Waco rally
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tucker carlson jon stewart SPLIT
Jon Stewart responds to Tucker Carlson 'borrowing from his playbook'
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sen mark warner SOTU ISO 032623
What FBI told Sen. Warner about threats related to possible Trump indictment
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jon stewart gps iso 3 26 23
Why Jon Stewart says he doesn't care if Trump goes to jail
03:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ro Khanna 03 26 2023
Khanna explains why he won't run for Senate
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 06: Elections official Paula Volpiansky (C) tears apart "I VOTED" stickers at the Madison Central Public Library on the last day of early voting on November 06, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A record number of votes for a midterm election are expected to be cast across the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Inside "the most important election" of 2023
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
honig trump split vpx 032423
Honig: This is why Trump would not win appeal on executive privilege case
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 23: Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) questions Samantha Power, nominee to be Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on March 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Power previously served as U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. during the Obama administration. (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)
Rand Paul refuses to answer reporters when asked about his Trump investigation tweet
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN