Joe Biden 1987 cspan
Joe Biden in 1987: 'Change' retirement age for Social Security
President Joe Biden and the White House have attacked Republicans in recent months for positions the president himself once held on Social Security and entitlement programs including sunset bills and raising the retirement age, a CNN KFile review of Biden's record shows.
03:50 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Joe Biden 1987 cspan
Joe Biden in 1987: 'Change' retirement age for Social Security
03:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump waco rally
Jan. 6 committee member says Trump's latest comments could get someone killed
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Daniel Dale Split
Fact checker listened to Trump's rally. Hear what Trump got wrong
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
James Comer tapper split
Tapper presses GOP lawmaker on letter he sent about possible Trump indictment
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump waco rally
Trump bashes DOJ at Waco rally
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tucker carlson jon stewart SPLIT
Jon Stewart responds to Tucker Carlson 'borrowing from his playbook'
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sen mark warner SOTU ISO 032623
What FBI told Sen. Warner about threats related to possible Trump indictment
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jon stewart gps iso 3 26 23
Why Jon Stewart says he doesn't care if Trump goes to jail
03:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ro Khanna 03 26 2023
Khanna explains why he won't run for Senate
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 06: Elections official Paula Volpiansky (C) tears apart "I VOTED" stickers at the Madison Central Public Library on the last day of early voting on November 06, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A record number of votes for a midterm election are expected to be cast across the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Inside "the most important election" of 2023
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
honig trump split vpx 032423
Honig: This is why Trump would not win appeal on executive privilege case
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 23: Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) questions Samantha Power, nominee to be Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on March 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Power previously served as U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. during the Obama administration. (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)
Rand Paul refuses to answer reporters when asked about his Trump investigation tweet
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jack daniels botella juguete
SCOTUS justice draws laughs during hearing on Jack Daniel's trademark infringement
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Robert Costello March 20 2023 SCREENGRAB
Trump case witness speaks out about his grand jury testimony
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lawyer for Meek Mill, Joe Tacopina and civil rights activist Al Sharpton hold a press conference after they visited Meek Mill at Chester State Correctional Institution on November 27, 2017 in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Hear what Trump's attorney said about Stormy Daniels case in 2018
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kyung lah dnt asian american san fran vote vpx
Why some Asian Americans are shifting to the right in San Francisco
04:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN