Joe Biden in 1987: 'Change' retirement age for Social Security
President Joe Biden and the White House have attacked Republicans in recent months for positions the president himself once held on Social Security and entitlement programs including sunset bills and raising the retirement age, a CNN KFile review of Biden's record shows.
