Inside the first US city to award reparations to Black residents
CNN's Adrienne Broaddus takes us inside the first city in the United States to award reparations to Black residents.
03:27 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Inside the first US city to award reparations to Black residents
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Police describe how shooter entered school
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I have never seen anything like this': CNN correspondent on Israel protests
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear how tornado lifted couple up in the air while sitting in their bathtub
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fact checker listened to Trump's rally. Hear what Trump got wrong
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jon Stewart: This is why Trump became popular in the first place
03:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Zakaria identifies key part of Xi-Putin meeting that could change the world
05:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Woman says husband's quick-thinking saved them from tornado
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper presses GOP lawmaker on letter he sent about possible Trump indictment
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
What FBI told Sen. Warner about threats related to possible Trump indictment
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jon Stewart responds to Tucker Carlson 'borrowing from his playbook'
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Zipline's new delivery drone comes with cute 'droid' for precise delivery
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Khanna explains why he won't run for Senate
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Drone footage shows 'pure destruction' in Mississippi
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russia expert has theory on why Putin made newest nuclear threat
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
See moment Pennsylvania candy factory explodes
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
In a second attack, 10 rockets targeted US base in Syria
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN