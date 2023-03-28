A view shows houses in the Fifth Ward in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Inside the first US city to award reparations to Black residents
CNN's Adrienne Broaddus takes us inside the first city in the United States to award reparations to Black residents.
03:27 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
A view shows houses in the Fifth Ward in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Inside the first US city to award reparations to Black residents
03:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
covenant school shooting buses police
Police describe how shooter entered school
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hadas gold jerusalem protests 3 27 23
'I have never seen anything like this': CNN correspondent on Israel protests
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mississippi destruction
Hear how tornado lifted couple up in the air while sitting in their bathtub
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Daniel Dale Split
Fact checker listened to Trump's rally. Hear what Trump got wrong
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jon stewart gps iso 3 26 23
Jon Stewart: This is why Trump became popular in the first place
03:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping make a toast during a reception following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21, 2023. (Photo by Pavel Byrkin / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by PAVEL BYRKIN/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
Zakaria identifies key part of Xi-Putin meeting that could change the world
05:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mississippi chuck's dairy barn owner
Woman says husband's quick-thinking saved them from tornado
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
James Comer tapper split
Tapper presses GOP lawmaker on letter he sent about possible Trump indictment
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sen mark warner SOTU ISO 032623
What FBI told Sen. Warner about threats related to possible Trump indictment
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tucker carlson jon stewart SPLIT
Jon Stewart responds to Tucker Carlson 'borrowing from his playbook'
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Zipline
Zipline's new delivery drone comes with cute 'droid' for precise delivery
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Ro Khanna 03 26 2023
Khanna explains why he won't run for Senate
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mississippi storm damage drone
Drone footage shows 'pure destruction' in Mississippi
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jill Dougherty Vladifmir Putin Split
Russia expert has theory on why Putin made newest nuclear threat
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
moment of explosion PA candy factory
See moment Pennsylvania candy factory explodes
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
syria drone
In a second attack, 10 rockets targeted US base in Syria
02:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN