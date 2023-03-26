Trump bashes DOJ at Waco rally
Former President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail with a rally in Waco, Texas, that was reminiscent of his 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns. CNN Correspondent Kristen Holmes reports.
01:37 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Trump bashes DOJ at Waco rally
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Inside "the most important election" of 2023
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Honig: This is why Trump would not win appeal on executive privilege case
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Rand Paul refuses to answer reporters when asked about his Trump investigation tweet
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
SCOTUS justice draws laughs during hearing on Jack Daniel's trademark infringement
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump case witness speaks out about his grand jury testimony
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Trump's attorney said about Stormy Daniels case in 2018
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why some Asian Americans are shifting to the right in San Francisco
04:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former White House lawyer: Trump turns lawyers into witnesses at historic rate
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Haberman on what could happen if Trump is arrested
03:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
DeSantis asked about Trump's nicknames for him. Hear his response
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP voters give brutal assessment of Mike Pence. Hear what they said
03:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear DeSantis quip over Trump's hush money case
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
George Conway highlights key point in one of Trump's legal cases
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
How Stormy Daniels wound up at the center of Trump legal case
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN