trump waco rally
Trump bashes DOJ at Waco rally
Former President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail with a rally in Waco, Texas, that was reminiscent of his 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns. CNN Correspondent Kristen Holmes reports.
01:37 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
trump waco rally
Trump bashes DOJ at Waco rally
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 06: Elections official Paula Volpiansky (C) tears apart "I VOTED" stickers at the Madison Central Public Library on the last day of early voting on November 06, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A record number of votes for a midterm election are expected to be cast across the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Inside "the most important election" of 2023
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
honig trump split vpx 032423
Honig: This is why Trump would not win appeal on executive privilege case
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 23: Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) questions Samantha Power, nominee to be Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on March 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Power previously served as U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. during the Obama administration. (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)
Rand Paul refuses to answer reporters when asked about his Trump investigation tweet
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jack daniels botella juguete
SCOTUS justice draws laughs during hearing on Jack Daniel's trademark infringement
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Robert Costello March 20 2023 SCREENGRAB
Trump case witness speaks out about his grand jury testimony
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lawyer for Meek Mill, Joe Tacopina and civil rights activist Al Sharpton hold a press conference after they visited Meek Mill at Chester State Correctional Institution on November 27, 2017 in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Hear what Trump's attorney said about Stormy Daniels case in 2018
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kyung lah dnt asian american san fran vote vpx
Why some Asian Americans are shifting to the right in San Francisco
04:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ty cobb donald trump split
Former White House lawyer: Trump turns lawyers into witnesses at historic rate
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump exits the Oval Office and walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on September 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for a campaign event. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Haberman on what could happen if Trump is arrested
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
destantis trump split
DeSantis asked about Trump's nicknames for him. Hear his response
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to guests at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
GOP voters give brutal assessment of Mike Pence. Hear what they said
03:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab desantis on Trump hush money
Hear DeSantis quip over Trump's hush money case
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Conway Trump vpx
George Conway highlights key point in one of Trump's legal cases
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Donald Trump Stormy Daniels SPLIT
How Stormy Daniels wound up at the center of Trump legal case
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN