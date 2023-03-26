SOTU Panel Full_00000330.png
Dem Rep: DeSantis is the only one that 'can take on' Trump
State of the Union
On State of the Union, CNN's Jake Tapper speaks with Democratic Congressman Jared Moskowitz of Florida, CNN Senior Political Commentator Scott Jennings, CNN Political Commentator Karen Finney, and CNN Political Commentator Kristen Soltis Anderson about Trump's rally in Waco, Texas, where he took shots at potential Republican 2024 candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis, as well as the Manhattan District Attorney's office over its investigation into his role in a hush money scheme.
08:49 - Source: CNN
