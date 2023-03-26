Why Jon Stewart says he doesn't care if Trump goes to jail
Comedian and television host Jon Stewart discusses the Manhattan District Attorney's possible indictment of former President Donald Trump with CNN's Fareed Zakaria.
03:59 - Source: CNN
