Honig explains 2 major problems for Trump legal team's executive privilege appeal in Jan. 6 probe
A federal judge has ordered several former Donald Trump aides to testify before a grand jury as part of the criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, rejecting the former president's claims of executive privilege, but Trump's legal team is expected to appeal. CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig joins Jake Tapper to discuss.
00:51 - Source: CNN
