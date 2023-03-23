Trump case witness speaks out about his grand jury testimony
Robert Costello, the former lawyer for Michael Cohen, spoke to CNN's Paula Reid about the testimony he gave to the grand jury in the investigation of a hush money payment made on behalf of former President Donald Trump to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
01:42 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Trump case witness speaks out about his grand jury testimony
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why some Asian Americans are shifting to the right in San Francisco
04:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Rand Paul refuses to answer reporters when asked about his Trump investigation tweet
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former White House lawyer: Trump turns lawyers into witnesses at historic rate
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Haberman on what could happen if Trump is arrested
03:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
DeSantis asked about Trump's nicknames for him. Hear his response
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP voters give brutal assessment of Mike Pence. Hear what they said
03:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear DeSantis quip over Trump's hush money case
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
George Conway highlights key point in one of Trump's legal cases
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
How Stormy Daniels wound up at the center of Trump legal case
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
'You've got to be kidding me': Rep. Jordan criticizes Manhattan DA
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Trump lawyer says a possible Trump arrest isn't speculation
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
What role would Secret Service play in possible Trump arrest? Ex-agent explains
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-prosecutor breaks down Trump's worst case scenarios
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump lawyer explains why Trump thinks arrest is coming soon
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Haberman on the call between Trump and his attorney that interests prosecutors
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN