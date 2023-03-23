parkland father
See the moment the father of a Parkland shooting victim was arrested at Capitol
Manuel Oliver, the father of Parkland shooting victim Joaquin Oliver, was arrested during a House committee hearing on gun laws. He speaks with CNN's Alisyn Camerota about the experience.
02:09
Politics of the Day 16 videos
- Source: CNN
Robert Costello March 20 2023 SCREENGRAB
Trump case witness speaks out about his grand jury testimony
01:42
- Source: CNN
Lawyer for Meek Mill, Joe Tacopina and civil rights activist Al Sharpton hold a press conference after they visited Meek Mill at Chester State Correctional Institution on November 27, 2017 in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Hear what Trump's attorney said about Stormy Daniels case in 2018
02:58
- Source: CNN
kyung lah dnt asian american san fran vote vpx
Why some Asian Americans are shifting to the right in San Francisco
04:28
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 23: Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) questions Samantha Power, nominee to be Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on March 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Power previously served as U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. during the Obama administration. (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)
Rand Paul refuses to answer reporters when asked about his Trump investigation tweet
01:53
- Source: CNN
ty cobb donald trump split
Former White House lawyer: Trump turns lawyers into witnesses at historic rate
02:09
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump exits the Oval Office and walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on September 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for a campaign event. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Haberman on what could happen if Trump is arrested
03:03
- Source: CNN
destantis trump split
DeSantis asked about Trump's nicknames for him. Hear his response
01:22
- Source: CNN
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to guests at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
GOP voters give brutal assessment of Mike Pence. Hear what they said
03:45
- Source: CNN
screengrab desantis on Trump hush money
Hear DeSantis quip over Trump's hush money case
01:34
- Source: CNN
Conway Trump vpx
George Conway highlights key point in one of Trump's legal cases
02:34
- Source: CNN
01 Donald Trump Stormy Daniels SPLIT
How Stormy Daniels wound up at the center of Trump legal case
02:12
- Source: CNN
jim jordan fox news 3 20 23
'You've got to be kidding me': Rep. Jordan criticizes Manhattan DA
01:11
- Source: CNN
Habba Trump split vpx
Why Trump lawyer says a possible Trump arrest isn't speculation
00:57
- Source: CNN
A secret service agent watches as US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 7, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
What role would Secret Service play in possible Trump arrest? Ex-agent explains
02:59
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump exits the Oval Office and walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on September 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for a campaign event. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Ex-prosecutor breaks down Trump's worst case scenarios
01:57
- Source: CNN