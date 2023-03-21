screengrab desantis on Trump hush money
Hear DeSantis quip over Trump's hush money case
Anderson Cooper 360
Breaking his silence on Donald Trump's legal troubles, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized the Manhattan district attorney who is pursuing charges against the former president.
01:34 - Source: CNN
