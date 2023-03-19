Politics of the Day 16 videos
Ex-prosecutor breaks down Trump's worst case scenarios
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump lawyer explains why Trump thinks arrest is coming soon
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former VP Pence reacts to Trump's post that he expects to be arrested
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Haberman on the call between Trump and his attorney that interests prosecutors
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bolton reacts to Trump's post that he expects to be arrested
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear why Pence disagrees with DeSantis about the Ukraine, Russia conflict
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Honig: Prosecutors in Trump case make 'very rare' request
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter on why TikTok is in a 'precarious position'
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
The Trump team is preparing for a potential indictment. Maggie Haberman describes how
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear voters speak about George Santos: 'I hope he just goes away'
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Elon Musk tweeted about a Jan. 6 video. Here's the truth
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Buttigieg mocked by Pence for 'maternity leave'. This was his husband's response
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Senator opens up about her battle with depression
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Report: Investigators have another recording of a Trump phone call pressuring an official
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-Trump lawyer believes indictment is imminent
04:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: Republicans' claim to be the party of family is now meaningless
04:17
Now playing- Source: CNN